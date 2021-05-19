Bakersfield police search for suspected hit-and-run driver involved in collision with motorized scooter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver suspected of colliding with and seriously injuring a man on a motorized scooter Tuesday evening in East Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said the collision happened at around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of East California Avenue and South King Street. According to a release, officers found a man on the road with moderate to major injuries.

Investigators say a driver of a light blue Nissan Versa made a left turn at the intersection and collided with the man on the scooter. The driver of the Versa fled from the scene.

Suspect vehicle / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Police released images of the suspected vehicle Wednesday. The vehicle is described as a four-door hatchback, light blue 2009-2012 Nissan Versa. It has black rims and damage to the rear passenger door and older minor damage to the bottom of the driver door, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Detail at 661-326-3967.