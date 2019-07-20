Bakersfield police search for parolee who removed his ankle monitor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said they are looking a man who violated his parole by removing his ankle monitor Thursday.

Police said officers tried to make contact with Jerron Mays during a parole search. The department said Mays removed his ankle monitor and fled before officers arrived.

The department said a felony warrant was issued for Mays’ arrest.

Jerron Mays / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Mays is 36 years old, 6 feet tall, and is described as bald, with green eyes, weighing 257 pounds.

Police advise the public to not approach Mays if you see him, but instead, to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.