Bakersfield Police search for catalytic converter theft suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect they said is linked to a catalytic converter theft that happened on the 5800 block of Woodmere Drive.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5’07, about190 pounds, with a medium complexion, black hair, a black mustache, wearing black shirt, khaki cargo shorts, gold chain, black hat, black and white shoes and tattoos on both arms.

If you have any information on this case, contact Detective Perez at (661) 326-7040, or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.