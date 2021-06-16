Bakersfield police search for carjacking, assault suspect

Daniel Medrano is considered armed and dangerous

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous, suspected in a carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon.

The department identified the man as 32-year-old Daniel Medrano, aka Gallo. Medrano is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 165 to 180 pounds with a stocky build. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Daniel Medrano, 32 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Police say Medrano is considered armed and dangerous and advise people to not approach him or attempt to detain him.

Anyone with information on Medrano’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

