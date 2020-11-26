Bakersfield police search for California Avenue bank robbery suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for a man suspected in a robbery at a Wells Fargo bank on Wednesday morning.

Police say the robbery happened when the man entered the bank at 5401 California Ave. just before noon and gave a note to a teller saying he was armed and demanding money. The robber ran off after getting the money, according to Bakersfield police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 20 and 30 years old, standing 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was described as having a light complexion and was wearing a Nike baseball cap, a light-colored face covering, black shirt, blue denim pants and black athletic shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.