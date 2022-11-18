BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking to identify a man suspected in a burglary at a Mount Vernon Avenue convenience store this past summer.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the burglary at the AMPM at 2698 Mount Vernon Ave. happened on Aug. 10 at around 7:25 a.m.

Burglary suspect / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Burglary suspect / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Officials released images of a suspect Friday and did not specify what was stolen from the store.

The suspect is described as being a male in his mid-20s, 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown facial hair. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue shorts, white shoes and a gray backpack.

Anyone with information the identity of the suspect is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111 or Det. Lindy Poteete at 661-326-3538.