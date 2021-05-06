Bakersfield police search for 2 catalytic converter theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for two men suspected in a catalytic converter theft last month in Southwest Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said the theft occurred on April 3 at a business in the 8800 block of Crippen Street.

Surveillance images captured the alleged thieves and a truck they were seen driving away in, according to police.

The first man is described as having a medium complexion, possibly in his 40s. He has a mustache and a beard and was wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and work boots.

Suspect 1 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The second man is described as being in his 30s. He was wearing a dark-colored, long sleeve shirt, black pants, a camouflage baseball hat and a blue and white face mask. He was also wearing black and white Nike shoes.

Suspect 2 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The two suspects drove off in a truck described as a newer model black Ford F250 with an extended cab.

Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.