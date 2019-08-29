Bakersfield police release images of 7 more suspects in Remington Avenue shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said seven more suspects are wanted for their roles in a shooting in a Southwest Bakersfield neighborhood on Aug. 17.

Police released images of the seven men Wednesday night.

Police identified them as:

Clarence Wandick / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Vannis Anthony / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Javern Weldon / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Dontrell Williams / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Maurice Spellman / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Charles Blakely / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Antwon Ginn / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Clarence Wandick-black male, 32 years old, 5’7”, 175 lbs., black hair, brown eyes Wanted for assault with a firearm, illegal firearms possession and gang participation.

Vannis Anthony-black male, 43 years old, 5’10”, 270 lbs., black hair, brown eyes Wanted for assault with a firearm, illegal firearms possession and gang participation.

Jervern Weldon-black male, 25 years old, 5’8”, 175 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Wanted for illegal firearms possession and gang participation.

Dontrell Williams-black male, 32 years old, 6’3”, 200 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Wanted for illegal firearms possession and gang participation.

Maurice Spellman-black male, 39 years old, 5’9”, 180 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Wanted for illegal firearms possession and gang participation.

Charles Blakely-black male, 30 years old, 6’0”, 200 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Wanted for acting as an accessory to a felony, destruction of evidence and gang participation.

Antwon Ginn-black male, 27 years old, 5’10”, 175 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Wanted for destruction of evidence and gang participation.

The shooting occurred at a large party in the 7400 block of Remington Avenue at around 11:45 p.m.

Police said about 60 spent casings were found at the scene, but no one was reported wounded by gunfire.

Nine people have already been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.

