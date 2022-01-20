Bakersfield Police release a week’s worth of statistics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department had its hands full last week, according to statistics they released on Thursday.

From Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, the BPD communications center received 14,517 calls, according to a Bakersfield Police Department Facebook post. The department was dispatched to 4,612 of those calls and 5,356 of those were 911 calls.

There were 24 missing persons reported to BPD in those seven days and 15 of them were located, according to police. They responded to 24 ShotSpotter activations, 115 vehicle collisions (30 resulting in injury), 327 welfare checks (59 involving suicidal subjects), 72 domestic incidents, 29 assaults, and 35 residential and business burglary reports.

In that week there were 80 auto thefts and 10 catalytic converter thefts reported, according to BPD. The police recovered 16 of the vehicles stolen.

There were a total of 177 arrests from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16.

The following account for 166 of those arrests:

Existing warrant arrests – 53

Domestic violence arrests- 36

DUI arrests – 16

Auto theft arrests – 15

Aggravated assault arrests – 13

Weapon violation arrests – 12

Burglary arrests – 8

Trespassing arrests – 7

Vandalism arrests – 4

Robbery arrests – 2