BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer was cited and charged for soliciting prostitution in Daly City, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told 17 News on Thursday Officer Nghia Duong was cited for soliciting prostitution at a Hampton Inn in Daly City on July 30.

Bakersfield police officials said Duong is currently on administrative leave due to the pending case in San Mateo County.

Duong is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14 for arraignment in the San Mateo County Superior Court, according to Wagstaffe.