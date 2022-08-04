BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer has been arrested and charged with petty theft after allegedly flushing legally owned marijuana in a toilet.

The Bakersfield Police Department said Senior Officer Brendan Thebeau was arrested Thursday following an investigation of the incident stemming from a search warrant at a home on Nov. 11, 2021.

According to police, Thebeau and other officers were conducting a search of a home of a suspect accused of brandishing a firearm at an officer when, outside of the view of other officers, Thebeau is alleged to have flushed 2 ounces of legally owned marijuana in a toilet.

Officials said a complaint was filed and Thebeau’s arrest was a “result of an audit of body camera footage.”

A report was submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued for Thebeau’s arrest, police said.

The department said Thebeau is on paid administrative leave pending an administrative investigation.

“The Bakersfield Police Department holds its employees to the highest standards of conduct,” the department said in a statement Thursday. “While rare, incidents of officer misconduct are immediately and thoroughly investigated.”