Bakersfield police need help identifying robbery suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect who robbed a smoke shop in northwest Bakersfield in October.

On Oct. 27 the man entered the Cigars and More 2 smoke shop, assaulted the store manager and left with items without paying, police said.

The man is described as Black, trimmed beard and in his 30’s, according to BPD. He was wearing a brown hat and a dark-colored jacket at the time of the robbery.

The shop is located at 1403 Allen Road in the shopping center on the northwest corner of Brimhall and Allen roads.

If you have information regarding this robbery, contact Detective A. Watkin with BPD at 661-326-3558.