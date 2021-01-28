Bakersfield police make multiple arrests for various weapon, drug possession charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police announced several arrests in its ongoing work to get illegal firearms off the streets and disrupt gang activity.

The department said it arrested three people Wednesday in separate incidents.

Photo of firearm and drugs seized in arrest on South Union Avenue. / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Police said officers arrested a man and woman who were allegedly found with a loaded firearm and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the 2100 block of South Union Avenue at around 5 a.m. Officers arrested Omar Godinez, 41 and Khyrstyna Vega, 31

Godinez and Vega were arrested for violating parole, felon possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Photo of a firearm seized in an arrest on Bliss Street. / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Later that night, the department said officers arrested a 30-year-old Watsonville man for negligently firing a firearm.

Officials said Edgar Patino was arrested after officers were called for a ShotSpotter call in the 100 block of Bliss Street at around 8:15 p.m. Patino was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, and other weapons charges.

In a release, officials also said the are investigating multiple shootings that had no victims:

1:16 p.m. — Police said officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street when someone in a vehicle shot at a person that was sitting in another vehicle. The vehicle was described as a black, newer model sedan with tinted windows. No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing.

2:02 p.m. — Officers were called to the Valley Plaza Mall on Ming Avenue or a report of a shooting. A person in a passing vehicle fired at another person sitting in their vehicle. The vehicle was described as a black vehicle. No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing.

2:49 p.m. — Police were called for a shooting in the 500 block of Belle Terrace where a driver collided into a parked car, opened fire at another person. The suspect fled, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in the shooting incidents is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.