Bakersfield Police looking for man suspected of felony vandalism outside Jim Burke Ford dealership

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying a felony vandalism suspect, causing over $15,000 in damage at a local dealership in Downtown Bakersfield.

BPD said the vandalism occurred at Jim Burke Ford, located at 2001 Oak

Street, on Sunday, May 10, at around 9:42 p.m.

The suspect threw rocks at business and several vehicles in the parking lot, causing over $15,000 in damage, said Bakersfield police.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male adult, about 35-years-old, 5’8″-5’9″, slim build, shaved head, dark goatee, wearing no shirt, black pants, and black/white Converse shoes.

BPD said Kern Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111 or Detective R. Clark at (661) 326-3858.