Bakersfield police looking for man suspected in East Bakersfield trailer theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a theft of a trailer in East Bakersfield.

Police said the incident happened on May 16, at a business in the 500 block of East California Ave. The suspect was seen on video surveillance cutting the lock to the gate and stealing a 2019 black 2-axle Faria trailer, with a black toolbox attached.

BPD described the suspect and the suspect vehicle as a Hispanic male, wearing a grey t-shirt, dark-colored jeans, driving a dark-colored Nissan truck, crew cab, with stock rims.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111 or Detective Jeff Martin (661) 201-8610.