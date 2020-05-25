Breaking News
Bakersfield police looking for man suspected in business burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of burglarizing a business.

BPD said the burglary happened in the 5800 block of District Boulevard, on May 5, at approximately 4:35 p.m.

Police describe the suspect as a White or Hispanic male in his 30’s, wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Max Hernandez at (661) 326-3567 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

