Bakersfield police, KCSO investigating shooting at Martin Luther King, Jr Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting at Martin Luther King, Jr Park on Wednesday left a man wounded, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said officers responded to the park around 6:35 p.m. for indications of a shooting, but there were no victims on scene. Later that evening, a man with a gunshot wound went to two area hospitals. He left the first hospital when he was told law enforcement would be contacted, according to BPD.

Police then received a call from a Delano hospital about a man with a gunshot wound and they determined it was the same person. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office then took over the case.

There are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing, according to BPD.