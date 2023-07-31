BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released its report of crime statistics for the week of July 17. The report shows auto thefts last week were down, but catalytic converter thefts doubled, along with many other stats worth noting.

On top of catalytic converter thefts rising, burglary arrests rose again for the third week in a row.

Auto thefts were down, from 81 to 41 vehicles on the week, but catalytic converter thefts were up by three, including an arrest made July 27 at the marketplace on Ming Avenue. Arrests made on burglary, vandalism, trespassing, and robbery also up.

Sergeant Andrew Tipton spoke with 17 News about the report.

“It could be a lot of factors,” says Tipton on the huge drop in auto thefts. “It could be proactive policing, could be some of the contributors who do a lot of the auto thefts got arrested, could be just a little but of chance as well.”

To help keep your vehicles safe, Tipton gave this advice.

“Parking in a well-lit area is a good protection, parking in areas where other people are paying attention,” says Tipton. “If you could park somewhere that has surveillance cameras like at your house or you’re at a business and you can park near an entrance that’s well traveled, that will protect you as well.”

And to protect your home or business from burglars?

“Put lighting up on your house, lighting up on your business,” says Tipton. “If you’ve got a business with big windows, light inside, that way if something happens people going by can see ‘hey, there’s a person inside doing some damage or taking some objects.”

Tipton goes on to say this about protecting your home.

“Put a security door up, put cameras up, visibly where people can see them,” says Tipton. “Another big thing is talking to your neighbors to let them know who should be at the house, who should be coming and going.”

Tipton also said that it’s not unnatural for crime numbers to drop and rise from week to week, and that it’s dependent on many factors.