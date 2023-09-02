BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed Friday night according to BPD after officials investigated reports of shots fired in east Bakersfield.

On Sept. 1, officers arrived to the 1000 block of Monterey St. near Owens St., on reports of shots fired. Officers found a man suffering from injuries on scene around 8:45 p.m. and later pronounced him dead.

There’s no word on what led up to the shooting and police don’t have any suspect information at this time. There was a heavy police presence lingering in the area around 11 p.m. according to 17 News reporters.

According to Bakersfield police this is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for updates regarding this investigation.