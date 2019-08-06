One killed, arrest made in Monday night shooting

A man was fatally shot in northeast Bakersfield Monday night and his alleged killer has been arrested.

Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Q Street at 11:42 p.m. to a report of shots fired and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

His accused killer, Marvinesha Johnson, 27, was found nearby and arrested after minor use of force, police said. Johnson was booked on suspicion of murder, resisting arrest and a weapons violation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Esguerra at 326-3870 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.