BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were wounded in a shooting at Valley Plaza mall on Monday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The shooting happened in the Valley Plaza mall parking lot around 7:21 p.m., according to BPD. Both victims were taken to a local hospital.
17 News crew is on scene.
Photos show a large section of the Forever 21 parking lot, including the parking structure next to JC Penney has been taped off by police.
This investigation is ongoing.
If you have information regarding the incident you are asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.