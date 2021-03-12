UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting outside Union Avenue restaurant

UPDATE (3/12 at 11:55 a.m.): The man killed in the shooting has been identified as Juan Manuel Andrade Fernandez Jr., 32, of Bakersfield, coroner’s officials said.

UPDATE (3/12): Police arrested Manuel Rogelio Madrid, 19, on suspicion of murder, according to a department release. A second person was involved and remains at large, but police said no additional information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective McNabb at 661-326-3873 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) (3/11) — Bakersfield police are investigating an apparent homicide following a shooting Thursday night outside a restaurant on Union Avenue.

Police were called to the Tacos La Villa Mexican Grill on Union Avenue near Alpine Street just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Video from the scene showed a covered body in the restaurant’s parking lot and multiple shell casings on the ground. Investigators could be seen searching for evidence and speaking to several possible witnesses.

Police have closed the intersection at Alpine Street and Union Avenue closed for the investigation.

No other information on the shooting was immediately available from investigators.

We will update this story as we learn more information.