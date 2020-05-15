Law enforcement investigating multiple shootings in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators are looking into what led up to separate shootings reported at around the same time Thursday evening in East Bakersfield.

A ShotSpotter activation first led Bakersfield police to MLK Park at 901 East California Avenue at around 6:48 p.m. There, officers found shell casings and other evidence of a shooting, and interviewed possible witnesses for any information.

No victim was found, but police suspect it was a gang-related shooting.

One person later arrived at Memorial Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, but that person was not involved in the MLK Park incident, police said.

At around 7 p.m. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1000 block of Lincoln Street for a report of a shooting. No victim was found there, but deputies eventually learned the gunshot victim had arrived at Memorial Hospital on 34th Street.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening wounds.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson indicated the victim in the Lincoln Street shooting was uncooperative.

No descriptions of possible suspects were released, by law enforcement.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111 or the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.