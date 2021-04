BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that severely wounded a person Sunday night at the Rosedale Inn.

Officials said a bystander waved down an officer for a victim of a shooting at around 10:50 p.m. The victim was found at the Rosedale Inn on Buck Owens Boulevard with major injuries, police said.

A spokesperson told 17 News a suspect may have driven away from the scene in a black vehicle.

We will update this story as we learn more information.