Bakersfield police investigating after Woolworth’s windows are shattered

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Woolworth’s, a cherished Downtown Bakersfield spot to shop and eat, has apparently become the latest target of vandals.

The diner or 19th Street was hit by vandalis not once but twice this week. In both cases one of the original windows of the old building was broken. Owners Mark and Linda Sheffield say homelessness is a big problem near their store, adding they had an encounter with a man this week.

“He was really, had no business being in here,” Mark Sheffield said. “When we asked him to leave he got pretty belligerent about it so I don’t know if he might have come back and done it.”

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the incident.