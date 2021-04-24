UPDATE: Father arrested after 3-year-old son shoots himself with unsecured handgun

UPDATE (4/24): The Bakersfield Police Department said officers learned that the victim’s father had left a loaded handgun unsecured in an area that was accessible to the child.

The father, identified as 29-year-old Shawndel Ziegler, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, failing to properly secure the firearm and child endangerment.

(4/23): BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3-year-old boy was shot and wounded in the leg after getting hold of a gun on Friday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 5:54 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of P Street for a report of a child being shot. The boy was taken to Kern Medical for treatment of moderate injuries and is in stable condition, the department said.

It’s the second time this week that Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that left a toddler wounded. On Wednesday, a 3-year-old boy shot himself after finding a gun at home in Southwest Bakersfield.

We will update this story as we learn more information.