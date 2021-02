BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a stabbing that left a person wounded Sunday night in East Bakersfield.

Police and emergency responders were called to the 1300 block of Niles Street just before 9 p.m. and found a person outside a liquor store who was stabbed multiple times. The person’s condition was not immediately known.

A description for a possible suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

