Bakersfield police investigate shooting that led to crash on Panama Lane

No one was struck by gunfire, officials said

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No one was struck by gunfire Thursday night after police say someone inside a vehicle fired multiple rounds at two people in another vehicle, leading to a crash on Panama Lane in South Bakersfield.

Police were called to Panama Lane and Colony Street at around 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired and a collision. They found a red Dodge Challenger struck by multiple gunshots.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Chance Koerner said the driver of the Challenger was “minding his business” heading westbound on Panama Lane when shots were fired toward him and his vehicle. The driver of the Challenger and another person inside were not hurt, but were involved in a collision a few yards from the Highway 99 onramp.

According to police, a shooter opened fire a second time toward the vehicle and fled. Police are working on gathering evidence to identify any possible suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.