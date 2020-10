BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man Friday night in Southeast Bakersfield.

Police and emergency crews were called to the area of Casa Grande Street and Lotus Lane for a report of a shooting just before 8:30 p.m. A man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment for moderate wounds, but his condition was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.