Bakersfield police identify suspect in deadly Union Avenue motel shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have identified a suspect wanted for murder in a Friday night shooting at a Union Avenue motel that left a man dead.

John Glenn Hardison Jr., 46 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Police said they are searching for John Glenn Hardison Jr., 46.

Hardison is suspected in a shooting at the La Mirage Motel at 525 Union Ave. at around 10:45 p.m. Friday. Police said the shooting victim died at the scene.

Hardison is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with a shaved head, thin build, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, white T-shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Bakersfield police said a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Hardison’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.