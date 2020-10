BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department is on the scene of a shooting at East 11th Street. According to BPD, a ShotSpotter was activated in the 700 block of East 11th Street around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man down in the roadway and began to assess injuries.

