BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle burglary suspect.

According to the BPD, the suspect broke into the victim’s car and stole several items. The burglary happened on Dec. 27 at about 6:21 p.m. on the 10 block of Union Avenue.

Officers describe the suspect as a 40 to 45-year-old white or Hispanic man weighing 240 pounds standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and six feet tall and having balding brown hair, he was wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

Officers say the suspect targeted an early 2000s silver Acura TL 4-door with a sunroof.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Det. B. Gharib at 661-912-4681 or 661-326-3964.