BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to identify a man seen on surveillance cameras allegedly fraudulently using a credit card.

Police said it happened on Aug. 14 just after 6 a.m. in the 2400 block of Chester Avenue.

The man in the images is described as a Hispanic male adult, about 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with a medium build.

Chester Avenue credit card suspect / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.