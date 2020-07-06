Breaking News
Bakersfield police arrest two men, juvenile on firearm-related charged and gang participation

Crime Watch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department found a loaded firearm
with an obliterated serial number during a traffic stop early Friday morning and arrested two men and one juvenile on gun and gang charges.

BPD said officers found the gun during a search of a vehicle they stopped at around 1:04 a.m. in the 2500 block of Agate Street.

Police said 18-year-old Vannoy Sutton, 19-year-old Moses Mendoza, and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested for several firearms-related charges, and gang participation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

