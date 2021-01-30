Bakersfield police arrest juvenile accused of sexual assault

Victim said she offered the suspect a ride into Bakersfield following a crash, officials say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a juvenile has been arrested Saturday after he is alleged to have sexually assaulted the person who offered him a ride following a crash.

According to police, the victim, only described as a female, arrived at police headquarters at around 8 a.m. and said she was the victim of a sexual assault. She told police, acting as a good Samaritan, she offered a ride to the suspect who had crashed the vehicle he was driving near the Highway 99 and Interstate 5 interchange. The victim said the assault happened after arriving in the city of Bakersfield.

California Highway Patrol officers found the vehicle near the Highway 99 and I-5 spit and say the vehicle was stolen during a carjacking in Los Angeles.

Bakersfield police say the suspect was found at the Valley Plaza Mall and taken into custody just after 11:30 a.m. The juvenile was arrested and charged with sexual assault, robbery, carjacking, false imprisonment, kidnapping, aggravated assault, criminal threats and providing false information to police, the department said.

The suspect’s name was not released because he is a juvenile.

The female victim was treated at a hospital and listed as stable. The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators say there may be more victims and are searching for the driver of a red SUV. Police are asking the driver of the SUV to contact them.

Bakersfield police say they want to talk to the driver of this red SUV. / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.