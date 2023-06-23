BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have arrested a man accused of indecent exposure earlier this week in the area of Jewetta Avenue and Olive Drive, the department said.

Police identified the suspect as John Anthony Searls, 35, and arrested him in Wasco on Thursday, according to a statement.

According to police, Searls has a prior conviction and is a court-ordered registered sex offender.

Searls allegedly followed two sixteen-year-old girls walking in the area of Jewetta Avenue and Olive Drive on June 18, exited his vehicle and masturbated in front of them.

Searls was booked into the Kern County Jail on multiple counts of indecent exposure and annoying or molesting a child, according to jail records. Searls is due in court on Monday.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have been victimized is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.