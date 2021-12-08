Bakersfield police arrest driver involved in Panama Lane crash that killed teen, child

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said they have arrested the driver involved in the crash that killed a 19-year-old man and a 10-year old girl on Panama Lane in south Bakersfield for murder and suspicion of DUI.

Bakersfield police identified the driver as Lisa Core, 46. The department said Core was arrested for murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and is a previously convicted DUI driver.

According to police, Core is the driver who lost control of her vehicle at around 1:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Panama Lane near South H Street striking and killing two people. Family said they were a 19-year-old and his 10-year-old sister.

The 19-year-old and the girl were standing on the corner of Panama and Hammond Way at about 1:15 p.m. when the westbound sedan crossed the eastbound lanes and jumped the curb on the south side of Panama.

After striking the pedestrians, the car hit a tree and was still there, its hood crumpled, two hours after the crash.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Core was hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries and police said she will be booked into the Kern County Jail once released.

The 19-year-old man and 10-year-old girl were the 52nd and 53rd pedestrian deaths this year in Kern County, according to a 17 News count.

We will update this story as we learn more information.