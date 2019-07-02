Bakersfield police arrest 2 people for attempted kidnapping of 1 year old in Walmart parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers arrested two people suspected of attempting to kidnap a 1-year-old from a mother’s arms in a Walmart parking lot on Monday afternoon.

Police said they arrested 21-year-old Autumn Padilla and 28-year-old Manuel Sepeda at a home in the 2100 block of Elaine Street. The two were booked into the Kern County Jail for attempted kidnapping and other felonies, officials said.

Police said officers were called at around 2:45 p.m. for the attempted kidnapping at the Walmart parking lot at 6225 Colony St.

Police said the 1-year-old’s 21-year old mother said two people approached her near her vehicle. The woman told officers a man assaulted her while another woman tried to grab the 1-year-old from her arms.

Police said the 21-year-old mother and her child were able to get away in a vehicle.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the attempt, but the 1-year-old was unharmed, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.