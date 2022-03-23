BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested two men on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle at supermarket in northeast Bakersfield following a brief pursuit Wednesday morning, according to the department.

The Bakersfield Police Department identified the two men as Renardo Williams, 42, and Bernard Harold, 34.

According to police, officers tried to pull over a gold Infinity sedan with Williams and Harold inside just after 9:30 a.m. Police say Williams led officers on a short pursuit that ended in the 1300 block of Quincy Street where Harold got out and ran while holding a reciprocating saw.

Harold was chased down by officers and both Harold and Williams were taken into custody. Bakersfield police said in a statement both Williams and Harold are prior convicted felons.

Officials said officers found a loaded handgun and a catalytic converter inside the vehicle. Police determined the catalytic converter had been stolen earlier from a Foods Co. market at 2505 Haley St.

Police said they were unsuccessful in trying to locate or contact the victim of the catalytic converter theft.

Williams and Harold were both booked into the Kern County Jail on charges of grand theft, weapons possession and possession of burglary tools.

Both men have extensive criminal histories.

Harold, also known as “Dirty Bird,” pleaded no contest to possessing a stolen vehicle in 2006 and to misdemeanor spousal abuse in three cases, one in 2006 and the others in 2007, according to court records. He also pleaded no contest in 2007 to providing false identification to peace officers and violating a court order to prevent domestic violence.

In 2010, Harold pleaded no contest to marijuana possession and participating in a street gang, records show. In 2011, he pleaded no contest to grand theft and in 2012 to drug possession.

He got a felony conviction in 2013 when he pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery, according to court records. Another spousal abuse conviction followed in 2014, then a no-contest plea to driving without a license in 2016.

Most recently, Harold pleaded guilty in 2018 to violating parole, according to court records.

Williams in 2013 pleaded no contest to providing false identification to peace officers, and in the same year also pleaded no contest to possession of burglary tools and trespassing, records show. In 2014, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor drug offense and, in a separate case, to entering a noncommercial dwelling.

Last year, Williams pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a felon and, in a separate case, to driving on a suspended or revoked license, records show.

He pleaded no contest in January to possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the records.

Anyone with information on the victim of the converter theft is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.