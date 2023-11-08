BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly stole a paint sprayer from a store has yet to be identified by Bakersfield law enforcement.

Bakersfield police say a man allegedly forced entry into a store and stole a paint sprayer on July 24, earlier this year. The burglary happened around 5 a.m., at the Sherwin-Williams paint store in southwest Bakersfield.

Officials describe the suspect to be around 30 years old with a medium build. He also was last seen with a dark mustache and goatee. The suspect was wearing a blue baseball cap and a light-blue shirt with a ‘U.S. Polo Assn.’ logo on the front.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective R. Garcia at

661-326-3555 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.