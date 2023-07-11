BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person allegedly involved in bank fraud.
The incident happened on May 27, 2023, when a stolen bank card and identification was used to withdraw funds from an account at a Chase Bank on North Chester Avenue, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Thomas Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.