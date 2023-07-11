BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person allegedly involved in bank fraud.

The incident happened on May 27, 2023, when a stolen bank card and identification was used to withdraw funds from an account at a Chase Bank on North Chester Avenue, according to BPD.

Photo courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Thomas Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.