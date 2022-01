BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield is searching for a suspect in a theft that happened on the 4000 block of California Avenue on Dec. 2 around 12:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as an Asian woman. Security footage showed her wearing a black sweater, black leggings, black Crocs, white socks and blue mask.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Perez at (661) 326-7040 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.