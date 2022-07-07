BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing over one dozen reported burglaries, according to Bakersfield police.

The department said Thursday Bakersfield police detectives arrested Marlon Soares, 30, on 13 counts of burglary and catalytic converter theft.

Officials said investigators are looking for any possible additional victims. If you recognize Soares and suspect you are a victim of a burglary and have not reported it, you are asked to call Bakersfield police Det. A. Kennedy at 661-326-3544 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.