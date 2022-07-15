BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suspected of killing Tony Gutierrez, 30, in 2020 was arrested in Texas, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Torres, 27, was taken into custody in Plano, TX and arrested on a warrant for murder and transported back to Kern County, according to KCSO. He was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday and was booked into Kern County Jail on Thursday.

On Aug. 25, 2020 around 10:30 p.m. Gutierrez was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Water Street just east of North Baker Street, according to the sheriff’s office. Gutierrez died from his injuries.

Torres is scheduled to appear for arraignment on Monday, according to court records.

If you have information regarding this case, contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.