Matthew Torres appeared in court Monday on a charge of first-degree murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old man charged with murder in a murder that happened in 2020 made his first appearance in court on Monday.

Matthew Torres, was ordered with no bail and is due back in court on July 27, according to court records. Torres is charged with first-degree murder.

Torres is suspected of killing Tony Gutierrez, 30, in August of 2020 and was arrested in Plano, Texas, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Gutierrez was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Water Street just east of North Baker Street and died from his injuries, according to KCSO.