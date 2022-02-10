Bakersfield man’s trial in shooting death of daughter-in-law postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man who allegedly told detectives he killed his daughter-in-law for dishonoring him had his trial postponed one month during a brief hearing Thursday morning.

Jagjit Singh, 67, is now scheduled for trial March 23 on a charge of first-degree murder. The trial was previously set for Feb. 22.

Singh told police he shot Sumandeep Kaur Kooner, 37, because she was having an affair and threatened to leave the family, according to court filings. He also said she threatened to call police and claim he sexually assaulted her, the filings said.

Singh told police he either had to kill himself or Kooner due to her “dishonoring of him,” according to the documents.

On Aug. 26, 2019, police were called to a house on Monache Meadows Drive in southwest Bakersfield where they found Kooner’s body. She was shot in the neck and face, documents said.