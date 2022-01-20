Bakersfield man’s sentencing postponed for deadly drive-by shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sentencing has been postponed for a man convicted of murder and other charges in a deadly 2018 drive-by shooting.

Trevon Foreman, who had been scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, is due back in court Feb. 25, according to court records. Sentencing is expected to proceed then unless the court grants a defense motion for a new trial.

Foreman, 26, was identified as the person who fired from the passenger window of a car that drove by a home on East 10th Street the afternoon of March 9, 2018, according to court filings. Ruben Antonio Garcia, 26, was struck and killed and two others were injured.

Co-defendant Anthony Michael Gage was acquitted last month of the same charges Foreman faced.