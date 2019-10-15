Bakersfield man who taunted police arrested while re-entering the country

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last year, accused embezzler Matthew Steven Gardner, believed to have fled to the Ukraine, ended a phone call to Bakersfield police by saying, “Good luck finding me.”

Police found him.

Gardner was arrested Monday in Miami, Fla., as he returned to the country and will be extradited to Kern County, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. He’s charged with felonies including fraud, burglary, grand theft and elder abuse.

Police say Gardner, while employed at a local tax company, gained the trust of an elderly client who he later defrauded.