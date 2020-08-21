Bakersfield man who raped taxi driver sentenced to 85 years to life in prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of raping a taxi driver who picked him up at the Kern County Fairgrounds was sentenced Thursday to 85 years to life in prison.

A jury last month returned a guilty verdict against 44-year-old Erick Grayson for rape by force or fear with enhancements for kidnapping during the course of a forcible sex crime. It was also found true that he had been convicted of two prior violent “strike” offenses.

On Sept. 20, 2012, Grayson forced a taxi driver to take him to an isolated area in an empty field, where he raped her in the back of the taxi van. Afterward, he pushed her out of the van and drove away with her cellphone and wallet.

DNA from the case was identified in 2014 as a possible match with Grayson. Investigators tracked him down and collected his DNA, and it matched that from the crime.