Bakersfield man who confessed to ‘honor killing’ has court hearing postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted to gunning down his daughter-in-law in what he described as an “honor killing” appeared in court Wednesday where his next hearing was postponed a month.

Jagjit Singh, 65, is next due in court Nov. 14. His attorney, David A. Torres, was granted the postponement due to scheduling issues with other cases.

Singh told police he shot 37-year-old Sumandeep Kaur Kooner because she was having an affair and threatened to leave the family. He also said she threatened to call police and claim he sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

On Aug. 26, police were called to a house in the 3200 block of Monache Meadows Drive and found Kooner’s body inside. She was shot in the neck and face, documents said.

In an interview with police, Singh said he either had to kill himself or Kooner due to her “dishonoring of him,” according to the documents.